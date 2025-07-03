Iran Builds Access Road to Enrichment Facility After US Airstrike

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has constructed a new access road and deployed construction equipment at its Fordow uranium enrichment facility, following a U.S. airstrike on June 22. Satellite images from Maxar Technologies captured over the weekend show a newly built road leading to the site, along with several vehicles including an excavator and a mobile crane.

The Wall Street Journal reported the findings from an analysis by the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS). The analysis indicates that the excavator is preparing a staging area to lower cameras or personnel into bomb impact points for inspection.

On Monday, ISIS president David Albright noted that the imagery suggests Iran is preparing for downhole inspections at two impact sites, starting with one where a crane is already positioned. Albright mentioned that one site’s terrain may be too unstable for regular crane access, requiring a larger crane for safety.

The airstrike involved 12 “bunker buster” bombs, which were intended to penetrate deep into the ground before exploding. Satellite images show the craters left behind by the strikes, yet there was no visible activity at Fordow’s sealed tunnel entrances. Dump trucks seen in the imagery appear to be clearing debris.

Despite claims from U.S. officials, including President Trump, that the strikes had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities, experts remain skeptical. The Defense Intelligence Agency’s initial assessment indicated that the strikes only temporarily delayed Iran’s nuclear advancements. Concerns linger about Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium and centrifuges, which may have been relocated prior to the attack.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), observed that Iran’s industrial capacity could allow the country to resume uranium enrichment within months. He asserted, “There has been severe damage, but it’s not total damage,” pointing to Iran’s advanced nuclear technology.

The situation is further complicated by Iran’s decision to ban IAEA inspectors from its nuclear facilities, which emerged after the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018. This ban significantly hampers the ability of the IAEA to monitor Iran’s nuclear activities and stockpile.