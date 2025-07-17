Iran Faces Deadline for Nuclear Deal Amid U.S. Pressure

Washington, D.C. — Iran has until the end of August to agree to a nuclear deal with the United States and its allies, according to sources familiar with discussions among key officials. The deadline was established during a call on Wednesday between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

If Iran does not reach an agreement by this deadline, it could trigger the “snapback” mechanism, which would automatically reimpose sanctions that were previously lifted under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. These sanctions were eased as part of an arrangement aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program.

Rubio and his counterparts emphasized the importance of this deadline, warning Tehran that failing to comply could result in severe economic repercussions. The Trump administration has increased pressure on Iran to accept a deal following recent U.S. and Israeli strikes aimed at its nuclear facilities.

Jeb Bush, chairman of United Against Nuclear Iran, stated that Iran should take the upcoming deadline seriously. In a joint statement with UANI CEO Mark D. Wallace, Bush said, “Tehran has learned that, for the Trump administration, a deadline means a deadline.” They highlighted that following earlier failures to agree on terms, military action was taken against Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

On Monday, Iran warned of retaliation if the U.N. Security Council imposes sanctions again. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei claimed that the threat of the snapback mechanism is without legal and political basis. He stated, “This will be met with an appropriate and proportionate response from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” though he did not specify how Iran would retaliate.