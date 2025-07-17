Politics
Iran Faces Deadline for Nuclear Deal Amid U.S. Pressure
Washington, D.C. — Iran has until the end of August to agree to a nuclear deal with the United States and its allies, according to sources familiar with discussions among key officials. The deadline was established during a call on Wednesday between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
If Iran does not reach an agreement by this deadline, it could trigger the “snapback” mechanism, which would automatically reimpose sanctions that were previously lifted under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. These sanctions were eased as part of an arrangement aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program.
Rubio and his counterparts emphasized the importance of this deadline, warning Tehran that failing to comply could result in severe economic repercussions. The Trump administration has increased pressure on Iran to accept a deal following recent U.S. and Israeli strikes aimed at its nuclear facilities.
Jeb Bush, chairman of United Against Nuclear Iran, stated that Iran should take the upcoming deadline seriously. In a joint statement with UANI CEO Mark D. Wallace, Bush said, “Tehran has learned that, for the Trump administration, a deadline means a deadline.” They highlighted that following earlier failures to agree on terms, military action was taken against Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
On Monday, Iran warned of retaliation if the U.N. Security Council imposes sanctions again. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei claimed that the threat of the snapback mechanism is without legal and political basis. He stated, “This will be met with an appropriate and proportionate response from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” though he did not specify how Iran would retaliate.
Recent Posts
- Egyptian Theatre Not Included in Final Sundance Festival in Park City
- Clint Eastwood’s ‘Hereafter’ Explores Life After Death Through Unique Narratives
- Piers Morgan and Joy Reid Clash Over Controversial Blog Posts
- UConn’s Azzi Fudd Dazzles at 2025 ESPYs Amid Romantic Revelations
- Jordan Walsh Ejected in Summer League, Gains Coach’s Support
- Ballard Season 1 Ends with Shocking Arrest and Cliffhanger
- Denis Shapovalov Advances at Mifel Tennis Open
- New Zealand Faces Rising Unemployment Amid Economic Crisis
- Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Retreat Sold to Les Wexner for $37 Million
- Buzz Aldrin’s Reappearance Sparks New Moon Landing Conspiracy Theories
- Rami Malek Stars in New Thriller ‘The Amateur’ Now on Hulu
- Fallon Comments on MAGA Hat Burning Amid Epstein Files Controversy
- Tense Exchange Over New York Subway Safety Raises Questions
- Epic Games Store Offers Free Civilization VI: Platinum Edition This Week
- Joaquin Phoenix Apologizes for Cringe-Worthy 2009 Talk Show Appearance
- Curacao Sees Surge in Tourism and Business Growth in 2025
- New Docuseries ‘Necaxa’ Explores Mexican Football’s Resilience
- Big Brother 27: Tension Rises Ahead of First Eviction
- Atlanta Hawks Sign Caleb Houstan to One-Year Contract
- Swedish Rock Band Ghost to Debut on The Tonight Show