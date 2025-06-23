Iran Fires Missiles at U.S. Base in Qatar Amid Rising Tensions

Doha, Qatar — Iran launched six missiles at the U.S. military base at Al Udeid on Monday morning, June 23, in retaliation for American airstrikes against its nuclear facilities. This attack marks a significant escalation in tensions between Iran and the United States.

The Al Udeid base is the largest U.S. military installation in the region, housing over 10,000 American soldiers. According to an Israeli official, the missiles targeted the base specifically, reflecting Iran’s determination to respond following U.S. operations on June 21, which included precision airstrikes on nuclear sites in Iran.

Witnesses in Doha heard multiple explosions following the missile strikes. Reports indicate that the Iranian military coordinated the attack with local authorities and issued warnings to minimize casualties, suggesting a calculated approach similar to prior operations, where similar warnings were issued before retaliatory strikes.

The missile strikes were described by Iranian officials as part of an operation dubbed “Annunciation of Victory,” reflecting Iran’s strategy to assert military strength in response to perceived threats from the United States. No casualties were reported from the attacks on Al Udeid, and the Qatari government stated it will consider its options under international law regarding further Iranian actions.

The Pentagon acknowledged the attacks and indicated that it was monitoring the situation closely. They noted that prior operations against Iranian targets, including the one on June 21, involved deceptive tactics designed to distract Iranian defenses.

The U.S. military’s operation primarily targeted the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan facilities, using advanced munitions including Massive Ordnance Penetrators. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the operation, claiming that it would “change history” in the context of regional geopolitics.

As diplomatic tensions rise, the airspace over Qatar and the United Arab Emirates has been closed. The situation remains volatile, with both Iran and the U.S. on high alert for potential further developments.