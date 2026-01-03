Iran’s President Claims Full-Fledged War with U.S., Israel, and Europe

Tehran, Iran — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated Saturday that Iran is engaged in a “full-fledged war” with the United States, Israel, and Europe. He made the remarks during an interview on the official website of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Pezeshkian described the current pressures faced by Iran as “far more complex and difficult” than those during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war. He accused Western powers of trying to prevent Iran from stabilizing politically and economically.

“In my opinion, we are in a full-fledged war with America, Israel, and Europe. They do not want our country to stand on its feet,” Pezeshkian said. He highlighted that the multifaceted assaults are not confined to military engagements but affect Iran culturally, politically, and in terms of security.

He warned that any renewed attacks from Israel or the U.S. would evoke a “more decisive response,” asserting that Iran’s military capabilities have strengthened since the prior conflicts. This comes after a recent 12-day confrontation between Iran and Israel in June, which saw significant casualties on both sides.

Pezeshkian pointed out the significant domestic economic challenges exacerbated by sanctions, calling for national unity to address various livelihood issues. Analysts suggest that his rhetoric seeks to reinforce Iran’s resistance against Western pressures while suggesting a readiness for escalation if provoked.

The Iranian president’s statements coincide with the ongoing diplomatic tensions over the nuclear program, particularly following proposals put forth in September by France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Iran maintains that its nuclear ambitions are peaceful.

Pezeshkian’s comments precede an anticipated meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, expected to discuss Iran’s nuclear policy and the regional security landscape.

As Iran’s economy faces severe strains, including rampant inflation and devaluation of the rial, protests have emerged in Tehran. Shop-owners closed businesses in major areas to voice dissent against the economic situation.

Pezeshkian, elected following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi last year, has taken a moderate approach amid increasing tensions. His statements highlight the ongoing volatility in the region and the complexities of Ayatollah Khamenei’s government adjusting to both external pressures and internal challenges.