New Delhi, India – Iranian worshippers gathered in Tehran on Friday, June 20, 2025, to denounce Israeli attacks on their country. The protest followed deadly airstrikes by Israel targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, resulting in the deaths of over 600 Iranians and 24 Israelis.

Last week, on June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, claiming that Iran was close to developing nuclear weapons, which Iranian officials vehemently deny. As the conflict escalates, casualties continue to rise, and tensions between Israel and Iran deepen.

Israeli officials have called for U.S. involvement in the ongoing conflict. President Biden stated he would consider military actions based on potential negotiations with Iran. “I will make my decision whether or not to go into war within the next few days,” he said.

China has expressed its disapproval of Israel’s strikes, calling for immediate de-escalation in the region. A spokesperson for China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry stated, “The conflict continues to wreak havoc on the people in both countries and gravely hurts peace and stability in the region.” China has previously supported Iran’s rights and has significant economic ties to the country.

China is Iran’s largest oil buyer and is also a major trading partner with Israel. In 2023, China facilitated discussions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, showcasing its growing influence in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Taiwan recently took action against Chinese technology firms, further complicating U.S.-China relations amid discussions on semiconductors and AI. Taiwan’s government added several firms, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), to an entity list, prohibiting local firms from engagement without a license.

In cultural news, Beijing-based Pop Mart has seen a surge in popularity for its toy line, “The Monsters,” which has captivated celebrities and consumers globally. The brand’s products are now sold extensively, influencing both domestic and international markets.

As the situation continues to develop, both regional and international responses to the conflict will likely shape future geopolitical dynamics.