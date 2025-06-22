Iran Warns of Consequences After U.S. Attacks Nuclear Sites

TEL AVIV, Israel – Iran‘s top diplomat warned on Sunday that U.S. attacks on its nuclear sites would result in “everlasting consequences.” Tehran stated that it “reserves all options” for retaliation following the strikes.

The United States targeted three Iranian sites early Sunday morning, heightening tensions in a region already on edge due to a nine-day conflict between Israel and Iran. President Donald Trump proclaimed the attacks had “completely and fully obliterated” key nuclear facilities, including those in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

In a statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the U.S. had “betrayed diplomacy” with its military actions. The ministry asserted that Iran would respond with force against what they termed U.S. military aggression.

Hours after the attacks, Iran launched retaliatory missiles against northern and central Israel. Initial reports indicated at least 16 minor injuries and damage to several buildings. The Israeli military stated it had swiftly neutralized the launching sites.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed there were no immediate signs of radiation contamination at the impacted nuclear sites. Both the agency and Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization insisted that the nuclear program would persist despite the U.S. strikes.

Trump’s military actions, taken without congressional approval, included the deployment of U.S. stealth bombers and missiles to target deeply fortified Iranian facilities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded the strikes as a significant historical decision, stating that the U.S. had accomplished what no other nation could.

The U.S. military was scheduled to brief the operation details later on Sunday. While the IAEA reported no increase in radiation levels, ongoing tensions suggest a precarious situation that could escalate rapidly.

Netanyahu emphasized that the strikes were carried out in coordination with Israel’s military, while Iranian leaders prepared for potential extended confrontations. As world leaders called for diplomatic solutions, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the conflict’s potential for catastrophic outcomes.