World
Iran Warns of Consequences After U.S. Attacks Nuclear Sites
TEL AVIV, Israel – Iran‘s top diplomat warned on Sunday that U.S. attacks on its nuclear sites would result in “everlasting consequences.” Tehran stated that it “reserves all options” for retaliation following the strikes.
The United States targeted three Iranian sites early Sunday morning, heightening tensions in a region already on edge due to a nine-day conflict between Israel and Iran. President Donald Trump proclaimed the attacks had “completely and fully obliterated” key nuclear facilities, including those in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.
In a statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the U.S. had “betrayed diplomacy” with its military actions. The ministry asserted that Iran would respond with force against what they termed U.S. military aggression.
Hours after the attacks, Iran launched retaliatory missiles against northern and central Israel. Initial reports indicated at least 16 minor injuries and damage to several buildings. The Israeli military stated it had swiftly neutralized the launching sites.
The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed there were no immediate signs of radiation contamination at the impacted nuclear sites. Both the agency and Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization insisted that the nuclear program would persist despite the U.S. strikes.
Trump’s military actions, taken without congressional approval, included the deployment of U.S. stealth bombers and missiles to target deeply fortified Iranian facilities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded the strikes as a significant historical decision, stating that the U.S. had accomplished what no other nation could.
The U.S. military was scheduled to brief the operation details later on Sunday. While the IAEA reported no increase in radiation levels, ongoing tensions suggest a precarious situation that could escalate rapidly.
Netanyahu emphasized that the strikes were carried out in coordination with Israel’s military, while Iranian leaders prepared for potential extended confrontations. As world leaders called for diplomatic solutions, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the conflict’s potential for catastrophic outcomes.
Recent Posts
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced
- Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025
- Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji
- Emmy Races Heat Up as New Contenders Emerge
- Danny Boyle Confirms No Return to James Bond Franchise
- Chinese Satellite Breaks Ground with Laser Communication at 36,000 km
- New Loquat Seed and Summer Harvest Event Launch in Grow a Garden
- Lawsuit Filed After Allergic Reaction on Singapore Airlines Flight
- FedEx Founder Fred Smith Dies at 80, Leaving Lasting Legacy