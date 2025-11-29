Ireland Defeats Bangladesh by 39 Runs in 1st T20I

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh — Ireland secured a victory against Bangladesh by 39 runs in the first T20 International on November 27, 2025. This match marks Ireland’s third T20I win over Bangladesh.

Batting first, Ireland scored 181 runs, losing nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs. The Irish team put together a competitive total, setting a challenge for the Bangladeshi batsmen.

In reply, Bangladesh faltered, managing only 142 runs. Their innings was marked by a series of poor performances, with several players caught out cheaply. Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das provided brief resistance, but the team never found their footing.

Ireland’s bowlers stepped up, with a disciplined performance. The standout was the spinner Towhid Hridoy, who took multiple wickets and played a crucial role in keeping the Bangladeshi run chase in check.

The Player of the Match title was awarded to the standout performer for Ireland, who significantly contributed to the team’s win. This match showcased Ireland’s rise in the T20 format, building confidence as they compete in the series against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh struggled to cope with the pressure, and the crowd at Chattogram witnessed a disappointing batting display from their team.