Ireland Reports Spike in Covid Cases Amid New Stratus Variant

Dublin, Ireland – New Covid cases are rising in Ireland as the Stratus variant, also known as the XFG variant, spreads rapidly. Over the past week, 571 new cases have been reported nationwide, prompting health officials to warn the public to be vigilant about symptoms.

The Stratus variant has quickly become the dominant strain in Ireland, now accounting for 88.9% of reported infections, marking a significant increase of nearly 40% in just six weeks. Dublin recorded the highest number of cases, with 107, followed by Kerry with 63 and Cork at 42 confirmed cases. In contrast, the lowest numbers were seen in Mayo and Longford, each reporting only one case.

The World Health Organisation has flagged the Stratus variant as a “variant under monitoring.” While it may not cause more severe illness, its ability to spread more quickly than earlier strains is evident in Ireland’s rising numbers. Doctors highlight unusual symptoms associated with this variant, including a hoarse or raspy voice that may appear before traditional Covid signs.

Dr. Kaywaan Khan, a GP at Harley Street, noted, “One of the most noticeable symptoms of the Stratus variant is hoarseness, which includes a scratchy or raspy voice.” Other early signs include congestion, sore throats, stomach upsets, and fatigue. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong from the University of California San Francisco cautioned that Stratus presents a “wider range of symptoms.” He said, “There’s a little bit more sore throats with some people, particularly among those who didn’t get vaccinated last year. It’s more transmissible, so we expect that a lot of people will get it, especially with kids going back to school.”

The HSE (Health Service Executive) continues to advise that those experiencing symptoms should stay home until they feel better for at least 48 hours and avoid close contact with others, particularly those at higher risk. They emphasized that testing is only necessary if directed by a healthcare professional.

As cases rise, the public is reminded to remain alert for a variety of symptoms associated with Covid, including those recently highlighted.