Iren Stock Rises on Strong Earnings and Nvidia Partnership

NEW YORK, NY – Shares of Iren Limited surged nearly 15% on August 29 after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and announced its new status as a preferred partner of Nvidia.

For fiscal Q4 2025, Iren reported earnings of 70 cents per share, marking a dramatic turnaround from a loss of 27 cents per share the previous year. The company also reported a revenue growth of 228%, reaching $187.3 million, driven largely by its Bitcoin mining operations and new advancements in artificial intelligence.

Iren’s partnership with Nvidia allows the company access to essential hardware, boosting its capabilities in AI cloud services. The company has secured $168 million worth of Nvidia GPUs, expanding its fleet to 10,900 units. This new capacity is expected to elevate Iren’s annualized AI cloud revenue projection to between $200 million and $250 million by the end of 2025.

JPMorgan analyst Reginald Smith praised Iren’s foresight in investing in GPU technology early, suggesting that this strategic pivot is crucial for Iren’s long-term growth in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. However, he also noted that Iren’s stock may currently be overpriced, with a price-to-earnings ratio nearing 12 times.

Iren’s significant investments and improvements in operational efficiency have transformed its Bitcoin mining segment from a financial burden into a lucrative revenue stream. The company achieved a net income of $86.9 million for the fiscal year, up from a loss of $28.9 million the prior year.

Despite these positive developments, market analysts caution investors about potential volatility. Bitcoin’s price remains uncertain and the AI market is still in its formative stages, which could influence Iren’s margins if demand fluctuates.

Iren’s success illustrates how merging cryptocurrency mining and AI infrastructure can create a strong investment opportunity. The company’s innovative approach, combined with a robust financial foundation, positions it favorably amid ongoing market changes.