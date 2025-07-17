Irina Shayk Flaunts Bikinis on Vacation, Fans Go Wild

Ibiza, Spain – Irina Shayk is soaking up the sun in a series of barely-there bikinis during her recent vacation. The 39-year-old model posted multiple photos on social media, showcasing her time by the ocean and relaxation aboard a yacht.

In one striking image, Shayk floats on her back in a black bikini amid the clear blue waters. She captioned her post with the cheerful phrase, “Summer up.” Other images feature her lounging on deck while wearing a white sunhat and the same bikini.

Shayk also shared a picture of herself shielding her face from the sun while relaxing on a lounge chair. In addition to these shots, the model visited various tourist sites, posing against stunning ocean backdrops with the sunset illuminating the sky.

Among her Instagram photos, a mirror selfie captures her in a leopard-print string bikini. Fans flooded the comment section with fire emojis and hearts. Actor Damian Hurley even chimed in, declaring her “most beautiful in the world.

This isn’t the first time Shayk has expressed her fondness for bikini photos online. Back in May 2025, she posted a promotional image for the fashion brand Calzedonia, showcasing another bikini while announcing “Already summering.”

Committed to her modeling career, Shayk made headlines earlier this year when she walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in a sheer black slip dress complemented by a black blazer, knee-length stockings, and intricate jewels adorning the neckline.

Aside from her busy career, Shayk is also a dedicated mother to her daughter Lea, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper. Shayk opened up in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in May 2023, revealing how being a mother keeps her occupied and indifferent to public opinion.

“Why on earth would I click and read 2,000 comments?” she said. “I don’t give many, many S-H-I … you know this word, what people really think about me.”

Reflecting on her upbringing, Shayk noted her mother’s influence on her strong-willed personality, adding, “My mom would always say, ‘You’re so stubborn.’ It’s just part of my personality.”