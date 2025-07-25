Entertainment
Iris Apatow, Edvin Ryding Join Cast of Hunger Games Prequel
Los Angeles, CA – Lionsgate has announced that actors Iris Apatow and Edvin Ryding will star in the upcoming prequel film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The two will take on the roles of Proserpina and Vitus, Capitol University students involved in the preparation of District 12 Tributes.
The film is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel and is set to enter production this summer, with a worldwide release planned for November 20, 2026. The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who will also produce alongside Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson from Color Force.
The cast for Sunrise on the Reaping includes famous names such as Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, and Maya Hawke. Rising stars like Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, and Ben Wang will also appear in the film.
The new adaptation revisits the world of Panem, taking place 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on reaping day for the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. Fans of the franchise can look forward to the continued popularity of the book series, which has maintained a top spot on Amazon and the New York Times bestseller list since its release.
Apatow is currently shooting a recurring role in Hulu’s season three of Tell Me Lies and has recently appeared in Young Werther. Ryding is recognized for his role in Netflix’s Young Royals and recently starred in Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later.
Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the production for Lionsgate. Excitement around this new project is high, with development extending to new areas, including a stage play adaptation set to premiere in London this October.
Recent Posts
- Medvedev Advances to Quarter-Finals at Washington Open
- Extreme Heat Hits New England Ahead of Cold Front
- Yankees Eyeing Pirates Players Ahead of Trade Deadline
- NYT Strands Puzzle Hints for July 25th Explained
- Rachel Zegler Exits ‘Evita’ Mid-Performance Due to Illness
- Protests Surge Against Israel’s Actions in Gaza Amid Genocide Claims
- Fenway Park Concession Workers Strike as Red Sox Host Dodgers
- MLB to Host Historic Speedway Classic in Bristol This August
- No New Videos Found for Upcoming Tennis Tournament
- Mayor Adams Faces Legal Challenges Amid Immigration Concerns
- Mets Consider Reunion with Bullpen Star Mike Vasil Ahead of Trade Deadline
- Ken Carson’s ‘Lord of Chaos’ Tour Faces Cancellation Rumors
- Iris Apatow, Edvin Ryding Join Cast of Hunger Games Prequel
- Gregory Soto Helps Orioles Snap Losing Streak Against Guardians
- Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams Highlight Hunger Crisis in Gaza
- Taylor Townsend Nears Historic Doubles Ranking After DC Open Win
- Bublik Faces Van de Zandschulp in Kitzbuhel Semifinal Showdown
- Oscar Piastri Claims Sprint Pole at Belgian Grand Prix
- Beyoncé Dazzles at Las Vegas Cowboy Carter Tour Finale
- Fire Erupts Near UNLV Campus, Crews Respond Quickly