Iris Apatow, Edvin Ryding Join Cast of Hunger Games Prequel

Los Angeles, CA – Lionsgate has announced that actors Iris Apatow and Edvin Ryding will star in the upcoming prequel film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The two will take on the roles of Proserpina and Vitus, Capitol University students involved in the preparation of District 12 Tributes.

The film is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel and is set to enter production this summer, with a worldwide release planned for November 20, 2026. The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who will also produce alongside Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson from Color Force.

The cast for Sunrise on the Reaping includes famous names such as Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, and Maya Hawke. Rising stars like Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, and Ben Wang will also appear in the film.

The new adaptation revisits the world of Panem, taking place 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on reaping day for the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. Fans of the franchise can look forward to the continued popularity of the book series, which has maintained a top spot on Amazon and the New York Times bestseller list since its release.

Apatow is currently shooting a recurring role in Hulu’s season three of Tell Me Lies and has recently appeared in Young Werther. Ryding is recognized for his role in Netflix’s Young Royals and recently starred in Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later.

Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the production for Lionsgate. Excitement around this new project is high, with development extending to new areas, including a stage play adaptation set to premiere in London this October.