Iron Bowl Showdown: Alabama vs. Auburn Rivalry Heats Up Again

AUBURN, Ala. — In what has become one of college football’s most storied rivalries, the Iron Bowl will feature No. 10 Alabama facing off against Auburn at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Alabama leads the all-time series 51-37-1, but has struggled at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium with a record of 7-10 since the series moved to on-campus venues.

The Crimson Tide enter this game with five consecutive wins against the Tigers, marking their longest streak in the rivalry since 1973. However, the past has shown that anything can happen when these teams meet in Auburn. Historically, unranked Auburn teams have faced tough odds against ranked Alabama teams, posting a dismal 1-29 record.

Leading up to the game, Alabama has kept its playoff aspirations alive with thrilling moments in recent matchups. In 2021, Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young orchestrated a game-tying drive that sent the game into overtime for the first time in Iron Bowl history. The 2022 edition saw Jalen Milroe deliver a last-minute touchdown, clinching a 27-24 victory amidst a dramatic finish.

Expectations are high for this year’s matchup, with significant implications for both teams. In the past, Auburn has made headlines as a spoiler against Alabama’s playoff hopes, setting the stage for a potentially explosive game. As fans prepare for another chapter in this epic rivalry, the anticipation grows around what both teams will bring to the field.

With former head coach Nick Saban no longer at the helm, Alabama will be led by Kalen DeBoer for the first time against Auburn. DeBoer’s West Coast style may offer a fresh perspective as the Crimson Tide aim for victory on the road. As always, Auburn will look to leverage home-field advantage in what promises to be a can’t-miss contest.

This Iron Bowl could very well define the future for both teams in the SEC and potentially the College Football Playoff picture, making the stakes higher than ever.