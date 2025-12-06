Business
IRS Urges Early Prep for 2026 Tax Season Amid Major Changes
Washington, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is urging taxpayers to get ready for the 2026 tax season well ahead of time. With filing season approaching, the agency emphasizes the importance of early preparation to help reduce stress and avoid mistakes.
“It’s not too early to get ready for the 2026 tax season,” an IRS spokesperson said. The IRS recommends that taxpayers begin gathering their financial records and organizing their information now. This proactive approach aims to facilitate smoother filings and quicker refunds when the season officially begins.
The filing season for 2026 corresponds to the earnings period of 2025, with returns due by April 15, 2026. Major changes in tax laws, particularly those arising from the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, may affect deductions, credits, and the timing of refunds. The IRS states that simple, early steps can significantly ease the filing process.
“It is important for taxpayers to get ready now because the changes can significantly impact federal taxes, credits, and deductions,” said the agency. New tax law modifications include updated deductions and credits, encouraging taxpayers to plan ahead to maximize their benefits while avoiding potential errors.
Moreover, the IRS is phasing out paper refund checks, transitioning to direct deposits for most refunds starting late 2025. Taxpayers should be aware of this change and prepare accordingly.
In a related note, the IRS recently discontinued the Direct File program, which allowed 25 states, including Massachusetts, to file taxes independently. The agency has not made a formal announcement but access to the tool is no longer available online. Filers attempting to use the tool now see a message stating, “Direct File is closed. More information will be available at a later date.”
The program has been suspended due to low participation and high operating costs, leading the IRS to refocus on promoting existing free filing options, such as Free File. This service allows taxpayers to prepare and file their federal income tax returns online using guided software.
The changes to IRS services highlight the importance of staying informed about updates, especially as tax season approaches and new legislative reforms take effect.
