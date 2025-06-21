Isaac Collins Set for Major League Debut at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Isaac Collins, a 2016 graduate of Maple Grove High School, is set to make his much-anticipated debut at Target Field this weekend as the Milwaukee Brewers face off against the Minnesota Twins in a three-game series.

Collins, who has been a regular in the Brewers’ outfield, spoke with KSTP Sports in the Brewers’ clubhouse on Friday. After a successful collegiate career at Creighton University, he was selected as the 9th-round draft pick by the Colorado Rockies in 2019.

His journey took a turn in 2022 when he was drafted by the Brewers in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft. Collins acknowledged the challenges he faced in climbing the ranks within the Milwaukee organization. He finally made his major league debut in September 2024.

Following a strong performance in spring training, Collins earned a spot on the Opening Day roster this season. He has since displayed solid defensive skills in left field and currently boasts an OPS of .750. Recently, he hit two home runs during a series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

In addition to his baseball career, Collins was also a standout football player at Maple Grove High School, showcasing his athletic talents across multiple sports.