Isaac Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr Set for December Showdown

LAS VEGAS, NV

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr are scheduled to fight this December, following a deal announced by boxing insider Mike Coppinger. The two fighters have carved out a matchup after struggling to secure rematches with popular boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Cruz, who holds a record of 28 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw, will defend his WBC interim super lightweight title at 140 pounds. This title was earned after his notable performances in previous bouts.

Roach Jr, with a record of 25 wins, 1 loss, and 2 draws, will be stepping into the super lightweight division for the first time. He faced Davis earlier this year, where their bout ended in an unresolved draw. Roach’s attempt for a rematch with Davis fell through, contributing to the need for new matchups.

This matchup is significant as both fighters step up in weight class. Cruz is seen as a formidable opponent with his strong knockout rate of 18, while Roach has seen his title reign come under scrutiny due to a light defense schedule.

Critics of Roach have pointed to his brief title run since capturing the super featherweight belt in November 2023. He has only defended it once, against Feargal McCrory, which raises questions about his standing in the sport.

As they prepare for their December clash, both fighters are keen to establish their legitimacy and progress further in their careers amidst the chaos Gervonta Davis has created in the ring.