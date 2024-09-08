Sports
Isaac Heeney Lauded for Spectacular Mark at SCG, Credits Opponent for Safe Landing
In an electrifying match on September 7, 2024, Sydney Swans star Isaac Heeney captured the attention of football fans worldwide with an extraordinary mark during their finals victory against Greater Western Sydney (GWS) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
During the third quarter of this high-stakes encounter, Heeney leaped into the air, taking a remarkable mark that involved launching himself off the turf. His right knee made contact with GWS defender Jake Buckley’s shoulder, adding to the height of his jump.
Despite the spectacular nature of the mark, Heeney was significantly concerned about his landing. Fortunately, Buckley acted swiftly to grab Heeney’s arm as he descended, preventing a potentially serious injury. Heeney later expressed gratitude for this quick reflex, stating, “I’m lucky he grabbed my arm – I thought I was coming down on my head.”
Heeney’s mother, Rochelle, joined her son in appreciating Buckley’s actions, publicly thanking him on social media for ensuring her son did not sustain a head injury. Her message highlighted the sportsmanship displayed during the game.
The match itself showcased Heeney’s remarkable performance, where he secured three goals, recorded thirty disposals, and contributed significantly to the Swans’ comeback from a 21-point deficit. This victory marked the first finals win for the Swans against their cross-town rivals, the Giants.
Despite Heeney’s awe-inspiring mark, it is noteworthy that the AFL does not recognize marks taken during the finals for its mark of the year award. This absence of eligibility has drawn criticism from various commentators and fans, asserting the need for a reevaluation of the award criteria to include marks taken in crucial matches.
The Swans will now enjoy a two-week break before their preliminary final, while the Giants prepare to face Brisbane in the semifinal round.
