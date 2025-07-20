Sports
Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz’s Fight Canceled Due to Angel Fierro’s Health Issue
Las Vegas, Nevada – Mexican boxer Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz will not face compatriot Ángel ‘Tashiro’ Fierro this Saturday due to Fierro’s health problems while trying to make weight for the interim WBC Super Lightweight title fight.
Cruz, who has a record of 27 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw with 18 knockouts, defeated Fierro by unanimous decision in a thrilling match in February. However, the highly anticipated rematch will not happen as Fierro has been replaced by Omar Salcido.
Salcido is also a Mexican boxer with a record of 20 wins, 2 losses, and 14 knockouts. He lost his last fight to Andy Cruz, currently ranked sixth by ESPN, earlier this year. Sources indicate that Salcido is set to replace Fierro after initial reports from Ring magazine stated that Fierro was hospitalized due to issues during weight cutting.
This morning, as the weigh-in was about to take place, doctors decided that Fierro could not proceed with the fight, leading to the cancellation of the bout against Cruz. The WBC confirmed that Cruz will now fight Salcido in the headlining match of the Manny Pacquiao versus Mario Barrios undercard.
The cancellation was disappointing for Cruz, who expressed his frustration, saying, ‘It wasn’t up to us. We’re here, concentrated and ready to fight.’ Cruz weighed in at 138.2 pounds, later adjusting to 139.2 pounds, and Salcido came in at 139.4 pounds.
The outcome of the fight is pending final approval from the WBC. Fans of both fighters will have to wait for another chance to see Cruz and Fierro face off in the ring.
