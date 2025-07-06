Isaiah Collier Ready to Shine for Jazz in New Season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz have cleared the way for Isaiah Collier to take on a bigger role in their backcourt for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Following the trade of Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets and the buyout of Jordan Clarkson‘s contract, Collier is poised to step up as the starting point guard. The second-year player has expressed confidence in his abilities.

Collier, who was the 29th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, had a standout rookie season, averaging 8.7 points and 6.3 assists per game. He narrowly missed making the All-Rookie team and set a franchise record for rookie scoring with 615 points and 446 assists.

“We’ll miss guys like Collin and JC,” said Collier. “It’s going to be a huge step for all of us, the team as a whole.” He played 1,839 minutes last season, a total surpassed only by teammate Keyonte George. As the team navigates early season games, both players aim to master the point guard position despite their limited experience.

“I don’t expect everything to happen overnight,” Collier noted. “But we’re all learning and trying to lead at the same time.” This summer, he has focused on improving his defensive skills after observing the NBA Finals, where defensive roles were crucial.

“I think I could be a much better defender than what I showed last season,” Collier added. He is also dedicating time to improve his shooting, as he made only 25 percent from the three-point line last season.

Collier’s commitment is evident as he trains with Jazz coaches after starting the summer in Georgia. He aims to enhance his overall game alongside new teammate Ace Bailey, who he previously faced in high school playoffs.

“He’s come a long way, and the sky is the limit for him,” said Collier of Bailey. Both players will debut together at the Salt Lake City Summer League against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, set for Saturday.