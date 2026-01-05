Isaiah Likely Eyes Key Role Against Steelers in Week 18

Baltimore, MD — Isaiah Likely, the Ravens’ tight end, is gearing up for a crucial Week 18 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. This game will play a significant role in determining the AFC North champion.

Likely’s performance has been inconsistent this season. Despite being overshadowed by lackluster wide receiver options beyond Zay Flowers, he managed to catch all three of his targets for 27 yards during Baltimore’s recent 41-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers. This marks a rebound after he struggled with two scoreless outings in Weeks 15 and 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots.

In their earlier encounter in Week 14, Likely caught four passes for 25 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers, showcasing his potential to make an impact. Only the Cincinnati Bengals have allowed more fantasy points to tight ends than Pittsburgh, making Likely a player to watch.

The tight end’s value of the upcoming game hinges significantly on the Ravens’ quarterback situation. If Lamar Jackson returns from a back injury, Likely’s prospects improve. However, if Tyler Huntley starts again, his appeal might diminish.

Currently ranked TE #18 in experts’ projections for Week 18, Likely’s overall performance this season includes a modest average of 2.3 receptions and 2.4 points per game. With Baltimore’s receiving corps so thin, the team may turn to their tight ends, creating an opportunity for Likely in this vital matchup.

Whether Likely can capitalize on this chance remains to be seen, especially since scoring just one touchdown all season. As fantasy leagues enter their playoff stages, his ability to contribute effectively may determine outcomes for fantasy managers this week.