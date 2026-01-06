Sports
Isaiah Stewart Named Defensive Player of the Month for December
DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit Pistons center/forward Isaiah Stewart was named the Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month for December, the NBA announced Friday.
The 24-year-old standout recorded 28 blocks over the month, averaging 2.2 blocks per game. Stewart achieved a career-high of five blocks in a single game against the Atlanta Hawks on December 1, where he also secured nine rebounds.
Throughout December, Stewart showcased his defensive skills, registering two or more blocks in eight games and achieving three or more blocks in five different matchups. His remarkable performance has highlighted his growth as a defensive player this season.
As of now, Stewart ranks third in the NBA with a career-high average of 2.03 blocks per game. Impressively, he is the only player in the league standing under 7 feet tall who is averaging over two blocks per game.
Stewart’s consistent defensive presence has been a key factor for the Pistons this season, illustrating his importance to the team’s strategy on that end of the court.
