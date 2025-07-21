Isak’s Potential Move to Al-Hilal Sparks Debate Over Finances

Newcastle, England—Alexander Isak, a forward for Newcastle United, may be considering a move to Saudi club Al-Hilal. The discussions come after Al-Hilal expressed a strong interest in the 25-year-old striker, who is under contract with Newcastle until June 2028.

Despite Isak’s value to the Magpies, Al-Hilal is reportedly willing to meet Newcastle’s asking price of €130 million ($142 million). Isak has been made aware of the interest and is open to negotiations with Al-Hilal to consider the financial and sporting benefits of such a move.

Newcastle has been actively seeking to strengthen its attack in light of Isak’s potential departure. The club has its sights set on Yoane Wissa from Brentford as they look for replacements while also fending off interest from other teams.

Isak’s possible transfer has raised questions about the impact of financial incentives on players’ career choices, particularly regarding the allure of the Saudi league compared to more traditional European competitions. He has said he needs to weigh the options before making any decisions.

The current transfer window has already seen Al-Hilal pursue other top players without success, including Victor Osimhen from Napoli, which indicates their serious ambition to build a world-class squad.

This situation will continue to unfold as fans and analysts closely monitor how the transfer activity impacts both Newcastle and Isak’s career.