Ishan Kishan Shines with Century as India-C Sets Strong Total Against India-B

Published

3 hours ago

on

Ishan Kishan Batting

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Ishan Kishan led India-C to a commanding position on the first day of the second round of the Duleep Trophy cricket tournament held at the Rural Development Trust stadium on Thursday, September 13, 2024. Kishan’s innings was instrumental in steering India-C to an imposing 357 for five against India-B.

Kishan, who was a surprising yet impactful addition to the team lineup, scored a dazzling 111 runs off 126 balls, featuring 14 boundaries and three sixes. His performance was particularly noteworthy as he was not initially included in the India-C squad. Nevertheless, he made an impressive impact, overcoming challenges presented by short deliveries. Despite being dropped twice at the start of his innings, Kishan capitalized on the opportunities to build a solid foundation for his team.

Alongside Baba Indrajith, who contributed a resilient 78, Kishan formed a 189-run partnership for the third wicket, proving crucial for India-C’s innings. Indrajith’s composed knock, aided by some fortune due to a no-ball, provided stability at one end while Kishan dominated the ground.

The day’s play witnessed captain Ruturaj Gaikwad returning courageously after retiring hurt in the very first over due to an ankle twist. Gaikwad managed to add significant runs to remain not out on 46, showcasing resilience and determination.

The bowling side saw Mukesh Kumar taking three key wickets, with Navdeep Saini and Rahul Chahar claiming one each. Despite their efforts, India-B faced an uphill task trying to contain the aggressive scoring from India-C. Other notable contributors for India-C included B Sai Sudharsan and Rajat Patidar, who made 43 and 40, respectively.

Rachel Adams

