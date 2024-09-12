Sports
Ishan Kishan’s Surprise Return to Duleep Trophy Sparks Speculation
In a surprising turn of events, Indian cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made an unexpected appearance for India C during the second round of the Duleep Trophy against India B at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on Thursday.
Kishan, initially ruled out of the first round due to a groin injury sustained during the Buchi Babu Invitational tournament, was not expected to participate in the second round. The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) announcement for the first Test match squad against Bangladesh did not include Kishan, adding to the fans’ astonishment when he appeared in the India C playing XI, despite not being part of the originally unchanged squad.
This development comes in the wake of calls from fans for Kishan’s return to the national circuit, as evidenced by the ‘#BringBackIshanKishan’ trending on social media. Kishan was initially part of the India D squad, but a groin injury led to his replacement by another player. The unexpected appearance has left many questioning his readiness and the BCCI’s selection process.
Ishan Kishan, known for his dynamic batting, was a regular in the Indian squad across all formats till the South Africa tour last year. His decision to return home citing mental health concerns had led to his exclusion from the national setup, compounded by a failure to perform domestically. Despite these challenges, Kishan’s re-emergence in the Duleep Trophy is seen as a potential pivot in his career.
