IShowSpeed Named Most Influential Creator of 2025 by Rolling Stone

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rolling Stone has named Darren Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, as the most influential creator of 2025. With over 135 million subscribers across social platforms, the Ohio-based entertainer has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique and vibrant approach to content creation.

IShowSpeed has made a name for himself by blending gaming, music, and live entertainment. Described as a digital powerhouse, he transformed his childhood nickname into a global phenomenon, earning recognition not just as a gamer, but as a multi-faceted entertainer.

This recognition follows his record-breaking achievement of reaching 1 million concurrent viewers during a live-streamed event in Indonesia, marking the highest record for a single individual streamer. IShowSpeed’s style is characterized by relentless authenticity and a vibrant energy that resonates particularly with young audiences.

In addition to gaming, IShowSpeed engages with sports stars, foreign dignitaries, and his extensive fan base, creating an immersive experience that keeps his content fresh and exciting. His dynamic presentations often include music and real-life interactions, further solidifying his status in the entertainment landscape.

Despite facing controversy related to his youthful antics, IShowSpeed has maintained a loyal following by issuing sincere apologies and showcasing his engaging personality. Rolling Stone’s recognition underscores his impact as a digital innovator and cultural influencer at just 20 years old.

The list also features other influential creators, including Ms. Rachel, who ranked third, and notable personalities like Druski and Kai Cenat. This year’s rankings highlight a diverse group of creators who have risen to prominence through their online presence, each contributing to the evolving landscape of entertainment.

IShowSpeed’s journey exemplifies the burgeoning power of online content creators, showing how digital platforms can transform a passion into global influence. His work not only reshapes culture today but also sets a precedent for future creators who aim to succeed in this new digital age.