News
Isipingo SAPS Seeks Family of Murdered Taxi Operator
The Isipingo SAPS is actively searching for the family of a man who was brutally murdered in Lotus Park. This tragic incident occurred on Friday, August 23, when police received reports of a body found at an informal settlement located on Silvergull Drive in the late hours of the evening.
Upon arrival at the scene, police officers discovered the victim, identified as a black male in his late 30s, lying on the ground. The victim was clothed in a white and blue striped shirt, blue jeans, a grey blazer, and brown boots.
Preliminary investigations revealed that community members in the area heard two gunshots, followed by the sound of a car driving away. Unfortunately, the make and type of the vehicle could not be determined due to the darkness at the time of the incident. It is suspected that the victim worked as an e-hailing taxi operator.
The police are urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist in identifying the deceased. Interested individuals may contact Det Sergeant Cikwayo at 071-198-9567, Cnst Naidoo at 082-411-6351, or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.
