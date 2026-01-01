Islanders Begin 2026 with Match Against Mammoth

ELMONT, New York – The New York Islanders will face off against the Utah Mammoth at UBS Arena on January 1, 2026, to kick off the New Year. The game is set to start at 3 p.m. ET.

The Islanders enter the matchup after a thrilling 3-2 shootout victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on December 30. Bo Horvat‘s shootout goal secured the win, with both he and Cal Ritchie scoring during regulation. Goaltender David Rittich made 17 saves and blocked all three shootout attempts.

In preparation for today’s game, the Islanders have made some lineup changes. Max Tsyplakov and Kyle MacLean will return to the lineup, while Anthony Duclair and Marc Gatcomb will serve as healthy scratches. This season, Tsyplakov has recorded one point in 21 games, and MacLean has three points in 25 games.

Horvat will lead a line with Emil Heineman and Jonathan Drouin, while Mathew Barzal will center a line with Anders Lee and JG Pageau. Head Coach Patrick Roy praised their leadership qualities, saying, “They’re both really good leaders. And I think it brings more depth to our lineup.”

Rittich is confirmed to start in goal. With an impressive record of 10-4-2, Rittich has a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.27 and a save percentage (SV%) of .917 this season.

In a significant personal achievement, Horvat has been named to Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Expressing his excitement, he said, “Pride and joy and just kind of honestly disbelief, too, at some points.” This will be his first Olympic appearance since the NHL did not send players to the Games since Sochi 2014.

The Mammoth, with a record of 18-19-3, are entering this game aiming to break a two-game losing streak. They last fell to the Nashville Predators in a close game on December 28. Notably, Dylan Guenther has emerged as a key player for Utah, notching four points in their last three games.

Karel Vejmelka will be in goal for the Mammoth after being activated off injured reserve. Vejmelka has had a decent season, holding a record of 16-10-2 with a GAA of 2.70 and an SV% of .896. The Mammoth’s power-play percentage is currently ranked 27th in the NHL at 15.4%, while their penalty kill is eighth at 82.3%.

This game marks the second of two meetings this season between the Islanders and Mammoth. In the first match, the Islanders triumphed 3-2 in overtime on November 14, 2025. Both teams are keen to start the New Year off with a victory.