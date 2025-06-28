NY Islanders Draft Physical Forward Daniil Prokhorov at 42nd Overall

New York, NY — The New York Islanders have chosen Daniil Prokhorov with the 42nd pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. This choice follows a careful strategy to enhance the team’s size and strength, a decision further underscored by their earlier selection of Kashawn Aitcheson.

Prokhorov, a 6-foot-6 forward from MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg in the Russian MHL, is known for his physical presence on the ice. Elite Prospects has described him as a “missile on skates.” His potential as a bottom-six forward in the NHL comes from his ability to influence the game’s momentum with aggressive plays and heavy hits.

As teams increasingly seek players prepared for the rigors of playoff competition, Prokhorov fits the bill. He excels at creating havoc near the net, often screening goaltenders and challenging opposing defensemen with his size and strength. His physical style could be exactly what the Islanders need, especially with the recent retirements of veteran players Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin.

Despite his physical capabilities, Prokhorov is considered a project as he develops his hockey sense. He has shown weaknesses, such as making ill-timed shots from tricky angles or forcing plays that aren’t viable. In his season with the Russian junior league, Prokhorov recorded 27 points with 20 goals and 7 assists, placing him second in goals on his team.

The Islanders may have to wait a few seasons before Prokhorov joins them in North America, but his potential as a future physical force remains promising.