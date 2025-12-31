Islanders Face Blackhawks in Final Game of 2025

CHICAGO, Illinois — The New York Islanders (21-14-4) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-6) for their final game of 2025, set for Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET at United Center. Both teams are looking to turn their fortunes around after recent losses.

In their last outing, the Islanders fell 4-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Despite leading 2-1 heading into the third period, the Islanders struggled defensively, allowing three unanswered goals. Goaltender David Rittich made 31 saves on 34 shots during the match.

Rittich is expected to start again against the Blackhawks, marking his fifth consecutive game in goal. The 33-year-old has a record of 9-4-2 this season with a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.30 and a save percentage of .919.

Islanders’ Mathew Barzal was recently fined for a major penalty in the loss to Columbus and is not facing a suspension, allowing him to play against Chicago. Meanwhile, both Anders Lee and Simon Holmstrom are on the brink of career milestones, with Lee seeking his 300th goal and Holmstrom looking for his 50th.

On the other side, the Blackhawks are coming off a 7-3 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins, extending their losing streak to seven out of eight games. The team’s recent struggles have been compounded by injuries to key players, including rookie sensation Connor Bedard, who is recovering from an upper-body injury.

Despite their challenges, Tyler Bertuzzi has been a bright spot for the Blackhawks, scoring three goals during his recent two-game point streak. Chicago is in a tight spot, currently sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Tuesday’s matchup marks the first of two meetings between the Islanders and Blackhawks this season, with both teams having previously split their season series over the last two years.

Fans can catch the game on MSGSN and listen via local radio broadcasts.