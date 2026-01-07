Islanders Host Devils in Key NHL Matchup Tonight

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 — The New Jersey Devils (22-18-2) will face the New York Islanders (23-15-4) in a crucial NHL game tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET at UBS Arena. This matchup is significant as the Islanders are looking for their second consecutive home victory following a recent overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Islanders are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, while the Devils sit in 12th place, making this an important divisional battle. New York is fresh off a dramatic 4-3 win, where Matthew Schaefer scored the overtime winner, alongside goals from Adam Pelech and Emil Heineman.

Injuries continue to plague both teams. The Islanders have several key players out, including Bo Horvat and Semyon Varlamov, while the Devils are missing Marc McLaughlin and Evgenii Dadonov, among others. Despite missing time due to injury, goaltender Ilya Sorokin is set to return to the net for the Islanders, aiming to bounce back after being sidelined for seven games.

Head Coach Patrick Roy praised Sorokin’s readiness, stating, “There was no hurry for Ilya to come in and feel ready when he was.” Meanwhile, David Rittich has stepped up in Sorokin’s absence, posting a record of 4-2-1 with a solid 2.30 goals-against average in his last seven starts.

Matthew Schaefer, who is third on the Islanders in points this season, expressed his eagerness to contribute after returning to practice. “I’ll be good to play, I don’t want to miss any games,” Schaefer said. He currently has four points in his last three games and is aiming to maintain his scoring streak.

The Devils are looking to rebound from a recent 3-1 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes, where they struggled defensively. Captain Nico Hischier has been a standout, scoring back-to-back goals in the previous games leading up to this one.

This game marks the third meeting of the season between these teams, with the Islanders winning the first two encounters by just one goal each. Ryan Pulock emphasized the importance of the matchup, saying, “Obviously a big divisional game. But every night our mindset has to be the same, being reliable defensively.” Tonight’s game will keep fans on the edge of their seats as both teams strive for crucial points as the season progresses.