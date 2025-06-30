Islanders’ No. 1 Pick Matthew Schaefer Sparks Rangers Rivalry

LOS ANGELES — The New York Islanders selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer as the No. 1 pick on Friday at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Schaefer, who played for the Erie Otters in the OHL, is already stirring excitement and rivalry in New York.

“I’ve heard a lot about that rivalry,” Schaefer told the NHL Draft Class podcast. “I hate losing, so I’m looking forward to beating them every time we play them.” His words came shortly after Malcolm Spence, his former teammate and roommate at Erie, was drafted by the New York Rangers as the 43rd pick.

Spence reflected on the newfound rivalry, saying, “It’s a little awkward now with the Rangers and Islanders, but I know with ‘Schaef’, we want to be competitive. It’s going to bring the best out of each other.” Both players have their motivations; Schaefer aims to justify the hype of being the top pick, while Spence seeks to prove the other 31 NHL teams wrong for passing on him until the second round.

“For me, that’s just going to be more motivation. I’m really happy that I’m the Rangers’ first pick. To go to an organization like that in front of that fanbase, it’s something cool,” Spence said. He scored 73 points last season and now looks forward to joining another former Erie teammate, Carey Terrance, with the Rangers.

Schaefer, who lost his mother to cancer in February 2024, received a heartfelt tribute during the draft. His jersey featured a Hockey Fights Cancer ribbon and his mother’s initials sewn into the fabric. “It means a lot to me, and I think that just speaks on the organization that I just got drafted by,” he said. “I’m so happy I’m an Islander, and I can’t wait to get started.”n

Once the festivities conclude, both players are set to attend their respective development camps next week. Schaefer and Spence are bound to exchange friendly banter, further deepening their rivalry even as they wish each other success.