Islanders Select Matthew Schaefer as First Overall Pick in 2025 NHL Draft

LOS ANGELES — The New York Islanders selected gifted defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft Friday night.

Schaefer, a 17-year-old from Hamilton, Ontario, played the last two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters. Despite only playing 17 games last season due to a collarbone injury, his skills propelled him to the top of many draft boards.

The 6-foot-2 blueliner is recognized for his elite puck-moving abilities, skating, and poise on both ends of the ice. Many analysts consider him a top-end two-way player, capable of shutting down the opposition while contributing offensively.

Schaefer became the fifth defenseman drafted No. 1 overall since 2000 and the first since Owen Power in 2021. His journey to the top was marked by personal tragedy, as he lost his mother, Jennifer, to cancer 16 months ago.

Upon donning the Islanders’ jersey for the first time, Schaefer placed a kiss on the pink ribbon patch representing breast cancer awareness and was overcome with emotion.

“It’s a dream come true,” Schaefer said, tears in his eyes. “I worked hard for this moment, and I can feel my mom smiling down on me.”

The second overall pick went to the Saginaw Spirit‘s center Michael Misa, known for offensive prowess and strong defensive instincts. At 6-foot-1, Misa’s well-rounded game has made him a top prospect, utilizing his physicality and skill to impact games in multiple facets.

The draft atmosphere felt different this year, as many of the 32 teams conducted their selections from home rather than at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Despite changes, the pride of being selected still brought cheers from families and fans alike.

The first round of the NHL Draft took place on June 27, while rounds two through seven are set for June 28.