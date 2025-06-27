Islanders Trade Noah Dobson to Canadiens for Draft Picks

LOS ANGELES, CA — The New York Islanders traded defenseman Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday. This comes after a prolonged contract stalemate that created uncertainty about Dobson’s future with the team.

The trade, confirmed by The Post, includes the Islanders receiving the 16th and 17th overall picks in this year’s draft, along with forward Emil Heineman. In return, the 25-year-old Dobson signed an eight-year contract extension with the Canadiens that carries an average annual value of $9.5 million.

General manager Mathieu Darche expressed discomfort with the contract demands for Dobson, who had a disappointing season with just 39 points in 71 games. This followed a breakout year when he recorded 70 points. Darche had maintained an intention to re-sign Dobson, but negotiations fell short, leading to the decision to trade him.

The Islanders may now leverage their new picks to draft Long Island native James Hagens or Matthew Schaefer, who is expected to go first overall. The day’s trading activity raises questions about the Islanders’ strategy, as Dobson was seen as a key player, contributing strong offensive numbers during his career.

The trade also leaves a notable gap in the Islanders’ defensive lineup, as they now have only two right-handed defensemen with NHL experience. Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield are currently the only players available to fill that role. The Islanders may look to explore low-cost options or further trades to address this need.

As the draft unfolds, speculation continues around whether the Islanders will pursue the rights to draft Hagens, a player who has fan support given his ties to Long Island. Overall, the move indicates a significant shift in the Islanders’ approach as they navigate the post-Dobson era.