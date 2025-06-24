Ismael Díaz Joins Real Club Deportivo Fabril: Career Overview

La Coruña, Spain – On September 22, 2017, Ismael Díaz was announced as the new player for Real Club Deportivo Fabril, the reserve team for Deportivo La Coruña.

Díaz made his debut for Fabril on October 8, 2017, in a match against Real Valladolid Club de Fútbol “B.” He entered the game as a substitute in the 68th minute and helped secure a 1-0 victory.

During the 2017-18 season in Segunda División B, Díaz played in 12 matches, scoring 6 goals. However, his season was hampered by injuries, limiting his time on the field.

Despite the challenges, Díaz’s early contributions to the team exhibited his potential and skill as a forward.