Quito, Ecuador — Barcelona SC has a new manager. Ismael Rescalvo, who replaces Segundo Castillo, is set to lead the team as they pursue a championship title this season. Rescalvo’s first match is on Saturday against Libertad in LigaPro.

Last Sunday, Barcelona SC secured a commanding 5-0 victory over Mushuc Runa under the interim management of Pablo Trobbiani. With Rescalvo at the helm, the team aims to reclaim its place among Ecuador’s top football clubs. Currently, they sit just one point behind league leaders Independiente del Valle.

Antonio Álvarez, the club’s president, is banking on Rescalvo’s familiarity with Ecuadorian football, having previously coached at Independiente and Emelec, Barcelona’s traditional rival. Despite a less successful tenure at Emelec, where he only excelled in the 2021 season, expectations are high.

Rescalvo has yet to win any professional titles and has faced skepticism from fans due to his mixed record. Barcelona SC is determined to secure a title in 2025, the club’s centennial year. The squad, featuring several strong players, is in a good position to contend for the 17th star in the LigaPro hexagonal and earn a spot in the upcoming CONMEBOL Libertadores.

Barcelona SC struggled under Castillo, finishing last in their group and missing out on international play this year. However, they still have a chance at the Copa Ecuador after a disappointing exit in the first round last season. Winning this tournament could offer fans a reason to celebrate in a historical year.

Despite not having a prestigious record, Ismael Rescalvo is expected to lead Barcelona SC to victory in LigaPro and capture his first title as head coach. Fans look forward to his debut match against Libertad this Saturday.