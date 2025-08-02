DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israel‘s military announced that airdrops of aid will begin on Saturday night in Gaza amidst reports of starvation-related deaths. The announcement follows months of warnings from experts regarding famine conditions due to Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid.

According to the military, humanitarian corridors will also be established for United Nations convoys. This decision comes on the heels of growing international criticism, with several hundred Palestinians reportedly killed in recent weeks while attempting to access food distribution sites.

The military’s statement did not specify the locations for the airdrops or corridors. However, Israel’s foreign ministry stated these humanitarian pauses would start on Sunday in areas described as “civilian centers.” The military emphasized that combat operations against Hamas would continue in Gaza.

Despite claims of no starvation in the region, witness accounts depict a dire situation, with health workers collapsing from hunger and parents worried about their malnourished children. One witness described a chaotic scene where individuals chased after what they thought were aid trucks, only to find out they were Israeli tanks.

Dr. Mohamed Abu Selmiyah, director of Shifa hospital, reported that Israeli forces fired on crowds seeking aid from an incoming U.N. convoy, killing at least 11 people and injuring 120 others. He expressed concerns that casualty numbers could surge as fighting continues.

The military conducted its first airdrops in coordination with international aid organizations in response to a request from neighboring Jordan, which said the supplies would primarily include food and baby formula. The United Arab Emirates announced that its aerial support would start “immediately,” while Britain plans to aid in both airdrop efforts and evacuation of children needing medical care.

U.N. officials have warned that airdrops are both costly and inefficient, and they are unlikely to reverse the escalating starvation. In the meantime, reports indicate that despite Israeli claims of permitting aid entry, many trucks are hindered by military restrictions, hampering delivery efforts and leading to dire consequences for civilians.

More than 1,000 Palestinians have died while attempting to procure food since hostilities resumed in May, according to reports. Gaza’s Health Ministry further reports that over 59,700 Palestinians have died since the outbreak of war, as the humanitarian crisis worsens amid continuous Israeli airstrikes and military operations.