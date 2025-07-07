Israel Launches Strikes on Houthi Ports in Yemen Amid Conflicts

ADEN, Yemen — Israel has conducted airstrikes on three ports and a power plant in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, marking its first strikes there since the Israel-Iran ceasefire. The Israeli military confirmed the attacks on Sunday night, stating the targets were in response to repeated missile launches by the Iran-aligned Houthi group.

Among the targets were the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif, as well as the Ras Qantib power plant. A cargo ship named Galaxy Leader, seized by the Houthis in November 2023, was also attacked. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the operation as “Operation Black Flag.” He warned that the Houthis would continue to face severe repercussions for their actions.

Following the strikes, the Israeli military reported that two missiles were launched from Yemen toward Israel. Sirens were activated in multiple regions, and the military is currently assessing the success of the interception efforts. However, the Israeli ambulance service indicated there were no immediate reports of casualties from the missile fire.

Houthi military leaders stated that their air defenses successfully engaged the Israeli forces, utilizing a significant number of domestically-produced surface-to-air missiles. Houthi officials condemned the strikes as aggressive actions against civilian infrastructure, asserting that targeting ports and power stations is unjustifiable.

These latest developments come amid a broader context of escalating tensions in the region. Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, Houthi forces have consistently launched missile attacks at Israel in perceived solidarity with Palestinians. Israel has responded with airstrikes aimed at disrupting the Houthi’s military capabilities and defense infrastructure.

Residents of Hodeidah reported that the Israeli strikes caused widespread power outages, leaving much of the city without electricity. The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV confirmed the Israeli bombardment but provided no details regarding potential damage or casualties.

As the situation continues to evolve, the Israeli military vows to maintain its defensive operations against threats, asserting its right to protect its territory from any aggressor, regardless of distance.