News
Israel Orders Home Demolitions After Bus Stop Attack in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM, Sept 9 (Reuters) – Israel has ordered the demolition of homes in the West Bank towns of two Palestinian gunmen who attacked a bus stop in Jerusalem, killing six people on Sept 8. In addition, the government will revoke work permits for hundreds of their fellow villagers and relatives.
The attackers, identified as residents of Qatanna and Qubeiba, engaged in the deadly shooting on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Following the assault, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that sanctions would be enforced on their family members and community members.
Katz stated that all structures built without permits in the two villages would be demolished. Additionally, around 750 work permits, essential for many families, will be revoked. Israel asserts that such demolitions act as a deterrent against future attacks.
However, Palestinians and various human rights organizations view this policy as collective punishment, which is considered illegal under international law. The two gunmen were killed at the scene of the attack, which also resulted in 26 injuries, including six individuals in serious condition.
Police reported the arrest of a resident from East Jerusalem who is suspected of aiding the attackers in reaching the scene of the shooting. The investigation into the incident continues.
Following the attack, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir announced plans to broaden the list of communities eligible for gun licenses, declaring that the incident highlighted the necessity of firearms for public safety.
Recent Posts
- Final Countdown: Venezuela and Bolivia Fight for Last World Cup Spot
- Dramatic Showdown and Dark Desires in New Korean Series and Film
- Diego Luna and Mayor Macías Close 10th Hay Festival in Querétaro
- Purata Discusses World Cup Aspirations, Praises Japan and South Korea
- Lee Kang-in Faces Competition at PSG Amid Injuries
- Atlético Bucaramanga Aims for Surprise in Liga BetPlay
- Ancelotti Expected to Rest Raphinha for Brazil’s Match Against Bolivia
- Crawford Challenges Canelo in Historic Boxing Clash
- 19.7 Million Children Vaccinated in Polio Campaign Across Pakistan
- Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Begin With Intense Matchups
- Craig Conover Launches New Production Company Amid Career Evolution
- U.S. Soccer Plans Friendly Matches Against Portugal and Belgium
- Fever Clinches Playoff Spot Despite Injury Struggles
- Global Filmmakers Unite to Boycott Israeli Film Institutions Amid Gaza Crisis
- Chelsea FC Faces Injury Challenges Ahead of Upcoming Matches
- September Waiver Wire Watch: Players to Add Now
- AC Milan Optimistic About Christian Pulisic Contract Renewal
- Emiliana Arango Faces Magda Linette in WTA Guadalajara Match Today
- Yankees Eyeing Luis Arraez for Roster Improvement
- New HBO Series ‘Task’ Explores Crime and Family Dynamics