Israel Orders Home Demolitions After Bus Stop Attack in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Sept 9 (Reuters) – Israel has ordered the demolition of homes in the West Bank towns of two Palestinian gunmen who attacked a bus stop in Jerusalem, killing six people on Sept 8. In addition, the government will revoke work permits for hundreds of their fellow villagers and relatives.

The attackers, identified as residents of Qatanna and Qubeiba, engaged in the deadly shooting on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Following the assault, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that sanctions would be enforced on their family members and community members.

Katz stated that all structures built without permits in the two villages would be demolished. Additionally, around 750 work permits, essential for many families, will be revoked. Israel asserts that such demolitions act as a deterrent against future attacks.

However, Palestinians and various human rights organizations view this policy as collective punishment, which is considered illegal under international law. The two gunmen were killed at the scene of the attack, which also resulted in 26 injuries, including six individuals in serious condition.

Police reported the arrest of a resident from East Jerusalem who is suspected of aiding the attackers in reaching the scene of the shooting. The investigation into the incident continues.

Following the attack, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir announced plans to broaden the list of communities eligible for gun licenses, declaring that the incident highlighted the necessity of firearms for public safety.