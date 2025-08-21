Israel Prepares Major Military Operation in Gaza City Amid Growing Tensions

JERUSALEM — Israel is gearing up for a significant military operation in Gaza City, with plans to call up tens of thousands of reservists, as tensions continue to rise in the region. The offensive aims to eliminate Hamas strongholds and follows months of intensified military engagement.

On August 18, 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the military would mobilize approximately 60,000 additional reservists and extend the service of another 20,000 as part of the operation. This development has raised concerns about worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where many residents are already suffering from severe displacement and resource shortages.

Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), confirmed that troops are positioned on the outskirts of Gaza City, with initial operations underway in areas such as Zeitoun. The military is reportedly preparing for the eventual evacuation of civilians, although evacuation warnings have not yet been issued.

Critics of the military’s plans include human rights groups and some Israeli citizens, who fear that the operation could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation. Reports indicate that child malnutrition rates have increased sharply, with nearly one in three children in Gaza City affected.

While Israeli officials emphasize that the objective of the operation is to counter Hamas and secure the release of hostages, some reservists and military leaders express doubts about the feasibility of such goals. Many soldiers have expressed how they feel burnt out from multiple deployments, raising concerns about the military’s ability to maintain morale.

In a recent survey, around 40% of soldiers indicated they were less motivated to serve, leading some activists to advocate for reservists to refuse military service. However, the IDF has not released specific numbers regarding reservists who decline to mobilize.

The challenges facing Israel’s military are further compounded by ongoing protests within the country, where citizens are increasingly questioning the war and calling for an immediate ceasefire. Polls suggest a majority of Israelis now support ending the conflict, reflecting shifting public opinion.

Israel’s planned operations have also drawn international condemnation, with leaders from various countries warning that a new assault could lead to regional instability. Humanitarian organizations continue to call for unrestricted access to aid for Gazans, who have endured substantial hardships under siege conditions.

As preparations continue for the anticipated operation, many in Israel express skepticism over the prospects for achieving military objectives without further escalating the humanitarian crisis. The situation remains tense, with media reports indicating that preparations are ongoing, but the exact timeline for the operation remains unclear.