Israel to Reduce Humanitarian Aid as Military Offensive Intensifies in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel will soon halt or slow humanitarian aid into northern Gaza as it escalates its military offensive against Hamas, according to an official on Saturday. This decision follows the recent declaration of Gaza City as a combat zone.

The official, speaking anonymously, noted that Israel will discontinue airdrops over Gaza City in the coming days and limit the number of aid trucks entering the region. This comes as the Israeli government prepares to evacuate hundreds of thousands of residents southwards, which is expected to draw further international condemnation.

On Friday, Israel ended the temporary pauses in fighting that allowed for humanitarian aid deliveries, labeling Gaza City as a Hamas stronghold. The United Nations claims that the delivery of aid has been severely lacking, stating that the current efforts fall short of the required 600 trucks necessary daily for Gaza’s population of over two million.

Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, expressed grave concerns over the planned evacuations. “Such an evacuation would trigger a massive population movement that no area in the Gaza Strip can absorb,” she stated, emphasizing the dire conditions in the region.

Meanwhile, a report from Gaza’s Health Ministry stated that at least 63,371 Palestinians have died since the war began, with escalating malnutrition cases leading to fatalities, particularly among children. Recent strikes in Gaza killed multiple civilians, including families, prompting outrage.

Amid these developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the remains of a recently recovered hostage, Ilan Weiss, from the October 2023 Hamas-led assault had been identified. Though the military stated that 48 hostages remain captive, families are increasingly concerned that the military offensive could place the hostages in further jeopardy.

Zahiro Shahar Mor, nephew of one of the hostages, stressed the urgency for a ceasefire, stating, “Netanyahu, if another living hostage comes back in a bag, you will bear responsibility for premeditated murder.”

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is marked by severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies, a situation exacerbated by recent military actions. Local residents like Amer Zayed lament the harsh realities, stating, “There is no food and even water is not available.”

As the conflict continues to escalate, the plight of both civilians and hostages remains a central concern, with the international community watching the developments in Gaza closely.