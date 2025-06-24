Israel Reports Continued Attacks Despite Trump Announcing Ceasefire

JERUSALEM, Israel — Israeli officials reported new rocket attacks from Iran on June 24, 2025, despite a ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. Air raid sirens blared in several regions of Israel on Monday morning.

At 07:04 local time, Israel’s military lifted the air alarm, advising citizens that they could leave shelters. The Iranian news agency SNN had previously reported that the latest wave of rocket attacks marked a last-ditch effort before the ceasefire was set to go into effect, according to Trump’s announcement.

Tragically, a rocket attack in southern Israel resulted in three fatalities, as confirmed by Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency service. A residential building sustained heavy damage, and rescue teams were searching through the rubble for at least one person believed to be trapped.

Earlier in the day, Iranian state television confirmed Trump’s ceasefire on air, claiming it had been “forced” upon Israel. Just minutes before that, the Israeli military stated that attacks from Iran were ongoing, reiterating that air defense systems were activated to counter these threats.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, indicated that an end to military operations against Israel was contingent upon Israeli compliance with Iranian demands, namely ceasing attacks by 4 a.m. local time. He also contested Trump’s claim of a ceasefire agreement, stating that no such deal existed.

In response to the ongoing conflict, the German military has evacuated an additional 179 citizens from Israel aboard two military planes. The aircraft landed shortly after midnight in Frankfurt, with confirmation from the German Foreign Office that the flights had been coordinated with Israeli authorities.

Reports from various news outlets indicate that an agreement for a ceasefire was reached, with Channel 12 reporting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu consented to the plan during a conversation with Trump, provided Iran halts its attacks.

Amid escalating tensions, the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for more areas in Tehran, warning residents in two districts of imminent airstrikes, coupled with maps directing their movements. This came after explosions were reported in Iran’s capital shortly thereafter.

Statements from the White House suggested that Iran’s capability to develop a nuclear weapon had been significantly hindered by recent U.S. strikes, according to Vice President JD Vance. He claimed that key infrastructure necessary for nuclear weapons production had been destroyed.

While the situation continues to unfold, it remains uncertain how these developments will affect the broader region. Observers are on high alert as both nations remain poised for potential escalation.