Israel’s ‘Rising Lion’ Operation Exposes Mossad’s Deep Infiltration in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran — On June 20, Iranian media announced the discovery of vehicles disguised to transport drones, revealing an extraordinary level of Mossad‘s infiltration into Iran through its campaign dubbed ‘Rising Lion’. Security forces found drone manufacturing workshops near Tehran and Isfahan, which were allegedly set up by Israeli agents.

The Iranian authorities reported that in a secret three-story facility close to Tehran, they uncovered drone assembly kits ready for deployment. With such clandestine UAV bases and an intricate espionage network, the Israeli Intelligence and Special Operations Agency, better known as Mossad, has turned Iran into an intelligence ‘playground’, manipulating key targets at will.

According to Fox News, the confrontation between Israel and Iran has not only taken the form of relentless attacks in the past week but has escalated into an intelligence battle ongoing for decades, primarily targeting Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Mossad is said to employ around 7,000 personnel with an annual budget estimated at 10 billion shekels (approximately $2.73 billion).

While Mossad gathers intelligence, it also conducts sabotage and assassination operations abroad, boasting remarkable precision and effectiveness. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and domestic intelligence network continuously strive to counter Israeli infiltration. However, recent events suggest that Iran is facing significant challenges in its efforts to protect national territory against Mossad’s surveillance network.

An Israeli security source revealed to the Times of Israel that the ‘Rising Lion’ campaign resulted from years of preparation, characterized by close coordination between Mossad and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Mossad operatives infiltrated Tehran, launching advanced weapons and technology to destroy strategic targets. A video released by Mossad showed agents in black attire using night vision to deploy drones covertly to strike Iran’s air defense systems and missile launchers.

To execute these operations, Mossad had to stealthily transport drones and precise weapon systems into Iran for months, falsely concealed in cargoes through commercial transactions. Drones were hidden in disguising containers, trucks, and even suitcases to evade Iranian security.

Moreover, Mossad built a complex spy network, combining advanced technology with local asset recruitment. Within Iran, Mossad commonly relies on intelligence officers (‘katsa’) and elite operatives (‘kidon’) to manage its spy networks and carry out dangerous missions. These operatives reportedly handle advanced drone systems or complex weapons, targeting Iranian missile facilities before the ‘Rising Lion’ campaign began.

Dr. Ori Goldberg, an Israeli defense expert, claims that, besides operatives, Mossad recruits many Iranians motivated by financial or political ambitions. A notable case was the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July 2024, reportedly facilitated by information from Iranian bodyguards for $6 million.

Former Iranian intelligence minister Ali Younesi warned that Mossad had infiltrated every structure of government, causing significant concerns for Iranian officials about their safety. Alongside financial incentives, Mossad also leverages political leverage to recruit opposition figures in Iran, often turning them into unwitting allies in its sabotage campaigns.

Executing the ‘Rising Lion’ operation required lengthy and patient activities. Mossad had invested months, even years, preparing for it, training teams abroad before returning to Iran to assemble and operate drone equipment. Once launched, the operation enabled Mossad to strike dozens of radar and surface-to-air missile systems, allowing Israeli fighters to operate freely in Iranian airspace.

The UAVs carried explosives that precisely targeted ballistic missile launchers, thwarting Iran’s rapid retaliation. Israeli security disclosed to the Wall Street Journal that Mossad identified ‘bottlenecks’ in Iran’s logistical system, particularly concerning the trucks transporting ballistic missiles. By destroying dozens of these trucks, Mossad significantly disrupted Iran’s counter-action capabilities.

Mossad operatives also provided intelligence that allowed Israel to assassinate senior Iranian officers, including generals and nuclear scientists, weakening Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities. The assassinations served a dual purpose: not only diminishing operational strength but also sending a strong deterrent message.

In reaction, Iran initiated counter-intelligence operations to prevent further Mossad infiltration. On June 16, the Iranian government announced the dismantling of a ‘secret bomb production facility for UAVs’ near Rey, arresting at least 28 individuals suspected of spying for Israel. Analysts view this as an attempt to bolster Iran’s image amid threats from Israeli intelligence. Nonetheless, it underscores the seriousness of Mossad’s infiltration issue facing Iran.