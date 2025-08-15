Israel Strikes Gaza City; 123 Killed Ahead of Planned Takeover

CAIRO/JERUSALEM, Aug 13 (Reuters) – Israel’s military launched intense air strikes on Gaza City on Wednesday, killing another 123 people, according to the Gaza health ministry. The bombardment occurred ahead of a planned takeover as discussions continued between militant group Hamas and Egyptian mediators.

The reported death toll marks the highest in a week, as violence escalates in the enclave, which is home to more than 2 million Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that Palestinians should leave, stating on Israeli television channel i24NEWS, “They’re not being pushed out, they’ll be allowed to exit.” His remarks echo sentiments expressed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

This suggestion drew widespread condemnation from Arab leaders and world governments, who likened it to a potential repeat of the 1948 Nakba, when many Palestinians were displaced during the war. Israeli officials indicated that the reoccupation of Gaza City could occur within weeks, raising the possibility of a ceasefire, though ongoing negotiations have stalled.

Israeli airstrikes targeted eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City, including Zeitoun and Shejaia, leaving many homes in ruins. Al-Ahli hospital confirmed that 12 individuals died during one airstrike on a residential building in Zeitoun. Furthermore, Israeli tanks reportedly destroyed homes in Khan Younis, while shelling in the center of Gaza resulted in the deaths of nine aid-seekers, according to Palestinian medics.

The Gaza health ministry reported that in the last 24 hours, eight additional people, among them three children, succumbed to malnutrition and starvation, raising the death toll to 235 since the outbreak of hostilities in October 2023.

Hamas negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya was expected to meet Egyptian officials to focus on ceasing conflict and aiding those suffering in Gaza, with hopes for a comprehensive ceasefire that may involve Hamas disarming. While a Hamas official stated the group is open to negotiations, they insisted on not laying down arms before Israeli withdrawal.

Netanyahu’s intentions to expand military control over Gaza have sparked increased global concern about the humanitarian crisis, characterized by extreme suffering and shortages. Foreign ministers from several countries, including Canada and France, expressed that the situation has reached “unimaginable levels” and called for unrestricted humanitarian access.

Israel maintains that it has increased aid deliveries amidst the conflict, recently reporting that nearly 320 trucks passed through two key crossings. However, the U.N. and local Palestinian agencies argue that aid remains insufficient.

The conflict erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 people and the taking of 251 hostages, per Israeli data. The ensuing Israeli operations in Gaza have led to over 61,000 Palestinian deaths, according to local health authorities.