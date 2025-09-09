World
Israel Strikes Hamas Leadership in Doha After Explosions Heard
DOHA, Qatar — Israel conducted an airstrike targeting Hamas leadership in Doha, an Israeli source confirmed to CNN on September 9, 2025. The strike followed explosions reported in the Qatari capital early Tuesday morning.
The source did not disclose the specific individuals targeted. However, it is known that Hamas leaders have operated out of Doha as a headquarters outside of Gaza for years. Shortly after the explosions, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement declaring they had executed a ‘precise strike’ against ‘senior leadership’ of Hamas.
‘For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization’s operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating the war against the State of Israel,’ the IDF statement noted.
A senior Hamas official corroborated the attack, stating that negotiators within the group were specifically targeted in Doha. Notably, Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas’s chief negotiator, had held recent discussions with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani just a day prior.
This operation marks a significant escalation, as it is believed to be the first instance of an Israeli military action conducted in Qatar. The implications of this event are still unfolding.
The situation remains dynamic, with updates expected as more information becomes available.
