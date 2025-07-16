World
Israel Strikes Syrian Forces Amid Clashes in Suweida City
SUWEIDA, Syria — Israel conducted airstrikes on Syrian government forces in the city of Suweida on Tuesday after the Syrian military entered the area, which has been engulfed in violence between Druze militias and Bedouin tribes.
The clashes, which erupted on Sunday, have resulted in at least 200 deaths, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the strikes were aimed at preventing harm to the Druze population, who have strong ties to those living in Israel.
The Syrian government condemned the airstrikes, accusing Israel of escalating the conflict and causing civilian casualties. Syria’s foreign ministry claimed that Israel would bear full responsibility for the attacks and their consequences.
This marks the first successful deployment of Syrian government forces to Suweida since the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. Local Druze leaders had previously resisted the government’s presence, fearing for their safety amidst the ongoing sectarian fighting.
Attempting to mediate the violence, Syria’s defense minister announced a ceasefire, asserting that an agreement had been reached with local figures. However, violence continued as some Druze leaders called for armed resistance against the Syrian troops.
Reports from activists and local witnesses noted chaotic scenes, with armed militias targeting civilian homes and properties, resulting in a further deterioration of the situation. A Suweida resident described the circumstances as “catastrophic,” with residents fleeing to the countryside amid gunfire.
Israel’s military conducted strikes on Monday, targeting Syrian tanks to prevent them from advancing toward Suweida. The Israeli government regards the Druze minority in Syria as potential allies and insists on their protection.
US officials, meanwhile, have urged Israel to scale back its military operations in Syria. Reports indicated that Israel agreed to halt airstrikes on Tuesday evening following US requests.
Amid these developments, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri, a prominent Druze leader, condemned Syrian government actions and called for the community to resist government forces, stating they were facing “a total war of extermination.”
The situation remains fluid as military actions and community disputes continue, highlighting the fragility of peace in the region.
