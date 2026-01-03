Israel Suspends Aid Organizations Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel announced on Tuesday that it will suspend over two dozen humanitarian organizations, including Doctors Without Borders, due to their failure to meet new operational requirements. These changes will take effect on January 1, 2026.

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs stated that the suspended organizations did not comply with Israel’s new rules for sharing information about their staff, funding, and operations. Israel claims that some staff members of these organizations have connections with Hamas and other militant groups.

Doctors Without Borders, known as MSF, has been one of the largest health organizations operating in Gaza, providing vital medical assistance to the over 2 million residents of the enclave. The organization has expressed serious concerns regarding these new regulations, emphasizing that they can jeopardize the safety of their staff.

“This is a cynical strategy that undermines humanitarian efforts,” said MSF spokesperson Pascal Quasar, who noted that previous accusations from Israeli authorities imply that their staff might be involved in military activities. MSF has always maintained that it does not employ individuals engaged in military actions.

International humanitarian organizations criticize Israel’s actions as arbitrary and damaging. According to a joint statement from ten countries, including the U.K. and France, these new rules will result in the closure of one-third of healthcare facilities in Gaza, which is unacceptable given the dire humanitarian needs.

As winter descends upon Gaza, the lack of adequate humanitarian aid has already led to severe consequences, with reports of makeshift shelters flooding and children suffering in the cold. Israel, facing mounting international scrutiny, maintains that it is adhering to its obligations regarding aid distribution as outlined in the recent ceasefire agreements. However, many organizations argue otherwise, insisting that the need for increased aid is urgent.

“Denying medical assistance to civilians is unconscionable. The humanitarian crisis demands immediate attention and action,” Quasar stated.