US, Israel, Syria in Crucial Talks for Security Agreement

JERUSALEM, Israel — US envoy Thomas Barrack met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to discuss ongoing negotiations between Israel and Syria regarding a potential security agreement. This meeting comes as Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa confirmed that the government is in advanced talks with Israel during an interview with Arab journalists.

Al-Sharaa stated that any deal would be rooted in the 1974 ceasefire lines established after the Yom Kippur War. He emphasized the importance of national unity in Syria, hinting that while the time may not seem right for a comprehensive peace deal, he is open to any agreement that would benefit Syria.

The discussions in Jerusalem were reported by three Israeli officials and initially covered by Axios. Barrack’s meeting follows previous talks with Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Defense Minister Israel Katz. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was also present. The envoys are scheduled to head to Lebanon on Monday, accompanied by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Dermer held separate talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani in Paris on Tuesday, discussing security arrangements in southern Syria. Reports indicate that another round of discussions will focus on de-escalating conflict and establishing a demilitarized zone around the Golan Heights.

Channel 12 reported that the proposed security agreement might include measures to prevent Syrian military restoration and the entry of weapons threatening Israel, along with a humanitarian corridor to the Jabal al-Druze region in exchange for the rehabilitation of war-torn Syria by the US and Gulf countries.

Barack called for Israel to support a plan aimed at disarming Hezbollah by year-end in exchange for a cessation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon. This plan, backed by Lebanon’s cabinet earlier this month despite Hezbollah’s reluctance, outlines a phased disarmament roadmap.

Israel and Syria have been in a state of conflict since 1948, particularly after Israel captured the Golan Heights in 1967. They reached a disengagement agreement a year post-Yom Kippur War, maintaining a fragile peace until recent tensions arose following the fallout of the Assad government.

In light of the escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which saw renewed violence starting October 7, 2023, this renewed push for dialogue may present a potential avenue for stabilization, though internal divisions in Syria and regional dynamics complicate the landscape.