Israel Threatens Iran After Missile Attacks Wound Over 240

BEERSHEBA, Israel (AP) — Israel’s defense minister issued a stern warning to Iran‘s supreme leader on Thursday following missile attacks that damaged a hospital in southern Israel and struck residential buildings near Tel Aviv, injuring at least 240 people.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz held Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responsible for the attacks, stating that the military “has been instructed and knows that in order to achieve all of its goals, this man absolutely should not continue to exist.”

The conflicts escalated after Iran launched missiles early Thursday, injuring four individuals seriously. The Israeli Health Ministry confirmed that many of those hurt were lightly wounded, including over 70 patients from the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, where smoke was seen rising after the strike.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the missile attacks and promised retaliation, saying, “We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran.”

In retaliation, Israel targeted Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, a key facility linked to its nuclear program. Iranian state television claimed there was “no radiation danger whatsoever” as the facility had been evacuated prior to the strike.

Israeli military officials revealed that the Iranian attacks utilized missiles with multiple warheads, complicating Israel’s air defenses, including the Iron Dome. An anonymous military official indicated that while a significant number of missiles aimed at Israel have been intercepted, Iran still retains approximately 100 operational launchers.

Amidst the escalating violence, Iran has maintained that its missile program serves peaceful objectives, despite enriching uranium to levels just below weapons-grade capabilities. Israeli forces argue that strikes on Iranian facilities are necessary to curb Iran’s potential weapons development.

As the conflict intensifies, diplomatic talks may be prompted, with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi scheduled to meet with European counterparts in Geneva to discuss the situation. However, U.S. officials have already rejected plans to target Khamenei directly, while President Trump implied readiness to act if necessary.

This incident marks a significant escalation in hostilities, which began last October with a large-scale attack from Hamas. As military tension mounts, regional leaders, including China’s President Xi Jinping, are calling for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further calamity.