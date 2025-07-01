Israeli Airstrike Kills Over 40 in Gaza Café Attack

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — More than 40 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that struck a café near the port of Gaza City on Monday evening, according to local health officials.

Dr. Mohammad Abu Silmiya, head of Al-Shifa Hospital, reported at least 41 fatalities and 75 injuries resulting from the attack on the Al-Baqa café, a popular location for students, journalists, and remote workers seeking a workspace by the Mediterranean.

Graphic videos geolocated by CNN depicted thick smoke billowing from the café and surrounding destruction, with rescuers carrying bodies on stretchers. “Most of the casualties are women and children,” Silmiya said, highlighting that many victims were using the café for internet access.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the incident is under investigation. They acknowledged that earlier airstrikes aimed to eliminate Hamas militants in northern Gaza. An IDF statement noted that efforts were made to minimize risks to civilians beforehand.

Silmiya mentioned that the hospital is currently facing shortages of ICU beds and anesthetics, forcing staff to treat patients on the floor due to lack of available space. The death toll rose further as some individuals succumbed to their wounds.

Among the deceased was freelance journalist Ismail Abu Hatab, marking the total number of journalists killed in Gaza since October 2023 at 228, according to the Hamas-controlled Government Media Office.

As the violence escalates, Israeli leadership is engaged in discussions on the next steps in the ongoing conflict ahead of an upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump on July 7.

A source familiar with the discussions revealed that Netanyahu is considering a ceasefire arrangement, though the decision remains unsettled after two days of meetings with senior advisers and ministers.

Trump has publicly advocated for a ceasefire, predicting an agreement might be reached within a week. Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s government includes far-right figures who demand intensified military actions.

On Sunday, Netanyahu hinted at new opportunities arising from military efforts in Iran, potentially facilitating the return of hostages held in Gaza. The ongoing hostilities have resulted in significant civilian casualties amid the humanitarian crisis in the region.