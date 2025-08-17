Israeli Ambassador Yossi Shelley Faces Fallout Over Embassy Photo

ABU DHABI, UAE — Yossi Shelley, the Israeli Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, is under scrutiny after reportedly violating security protocols by posting a photo from inside Israel’s embassy. The incident occurred on Saturday and has sparked outrage among UAE officials.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, the photo, which has since been deleted from Shelley’s social media account, hinted at the location of the Israeli embassy amidst rising security concerns. Security officials have warned of potential terrorist threats against Israeli targets in the UAE, making such a post highly controversial.

Reports indicate that this is not Shelley’s first misstep while serving in the Gulf nation. Shelley, who previously served as chief of staff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has faced criticism for his behavior, including incidents where he acted in an “undignified” manner at a bar in Abu Dhabi. Those incidents reportedly angered Emirati officials, leading to discussions about his potential replacement.

A senior official informed The Times of Israel that arguments over security violations have led to Shelley becoming a “lame duck,” with no officials willing to meet him. Following the latest incident, Israel’s National Security Council has heightened travel warnings for Israelis in the UAE, expressing concern over increased threats from terrorist organizations.

Allegations have surfaced regarding Shelley’s conduct, with sources stating that his conversations often revolve around inappropriate topics. Despite the controversies, both Netanyahu and the Foreign Minister have yet to comment on the situation or remove him from his ambassadorial position. However, reports suggest that Shelley is already being considered for other government roles.

As pressure mounts on Shelley, officials continue to discuss who might replace him, with preferences leaning toward individuals with defense backgrounds, such as Avi Dichter or retired generals. This change signifies the Emirati desire for a professional approach to security and diplomatic relations.