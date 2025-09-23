Gaza, Palestine — At least 18 civilians have died following Israeli bombardments and gunfire in Gaza, according to reports from Palestinian medical sources. This tragic incident occurred just as the Israeli army continued its offensive in the city, enduring for a week since the announcement of a new ground operation.

Residents of Gaza are being forced to flee south amidst ongoing airstrikes, leaving their homes in peril. Many have expressed distress as several European countries have recognized the State of Palestine in recent days, highlighting the complexity of their situation. “We have no money to leave for the south, and we are not sure if they will bomb us again. So, we stay here,” said Houda, a mother of two.

Children in Gaza are showing signs of fear, constantly trembling from the sounds of explosions. “They are destroying a town dated back thousands of years while the world is celebrating the symbolic recognition of a state that, unfortunately, won’t stop the massacre,” Houda lamented.

Another resident, Abou Moustafa, who fled his house due to approaching Israeli tanks, expressed his anger. “Countries that have suddenly remembered that Palestine is occupied have forgotten that Gaza is being annihilated. We want the war to end; we need the massacre to stop now, not just statements from international bodies.”

In related news, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), reported on X that an airstrike on a healthcare center in Gaza, where the WHO was actively involved, occurred on Monday. This facility was one of the few functioning hospitals, providing crucial services such as blood donations, trauma care, and chronic illness treatments. Ghebreyesus warned that the continuous destruction of health facilities would lead to more deaths and further strain already overwhelmed hospitals in southern Gaza.

The unending bombardments have claimed 65,382 lives and injured 166,985 individuals in Gaza since hostilities intensified almost two years ago, marking a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.